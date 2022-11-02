﻿
Ancient tomb complex found in east China

Archaeologists have found 105 tombs dating back to the Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220) in the city of Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, said the city's museum.

From February to September this year, the tomb excavation occurred in a total area of 3,600 square meters in the Haizhou District of Lianyungang. The unearthed ancient tombs include 92 from the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), seven from the Tang Dynasty (618-907) and the Song Dynasty (960-1279), and six others dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

In addition to the tomb complex, 391 pieces or sets of cultural relics and specimens were also found, including pottery, wooden rulers, wooden combs, a stone seal, and so on. The archeologists also discovered ten pits, an ash ditch, and a well, all built in the Western Han Dynasty.

The discovery will contribute to the research of historical and cultural features, social and economic development, and local funeral customs of the area during the Western Han Dynasty. It will also provide new materials for studying ancient tombs from the Han Dynasty in northern Jiangsu Province and southern Shandong Province, said the city's museum.

