5.0-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan: CENC
10:31 UTC+8, 2022-11-13 0
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted waters off the Taitung County, Taiwan, at 9:47 am Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 22.44 degrees north latitude and 121.10 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, the center said.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Ying
