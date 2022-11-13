5.0-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan: CENC

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted waters off the Taitung County, Taiwan, at 9:47 am Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted waters off the Taitung County, Taiwan, at 9:47 am Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 22.44 degrees north latitude and 121.10 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, the center said.