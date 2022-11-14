Contracts totaling over 10 bln USD signed at VR industry conference in China

A total of 107 projects worth 71.67 billion yuan (about 10.11 billion US dollars) were signed at the 2022 World Conference on the VR Industry, which concluded on Sunday.

A total of 107 projects worth 71.67 billion yuan (about 10.11 billion US dollars) were signed at the 2022 World Conference on the VR Industry, which concluded on Sunday in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province.

The total contract value of projects related to the VR (virtual reality) industry was 33.92 billion yuan, an increase of 16.52 percent year on year, and electronic information-related industrial projects totaled 37.74 billion yuan.

Themed "VR adorns the world, VR brightens the Metaverse," the two-day event zoomed in on development trends, challenges and solutions, cutting-edge technologies, and the latest products in the VR industry.

Since its first edition in 2018, the VR industry conference has been held annually in Nanchang. The first four events saw the signature of 435 projects worth a total of 265 billion yuan.