﻿
News / Nation

Contracts totaling over 10 bln USD signed at VR industry conference in China

Xinhua
  17:36 UTC+8, 2022-11-14       0
A total of 107 projects worth 71.67 billion yuan (about 10.11 billion US dollars) were signed at the 2022 World Conference on the VR Industry, which concluded on Sunday.
Xinhua
  17:36 UTC+8, 2022-11-14       0

A total of 107 projects worth 71.67 billion yuan (about 10.11 billion US dollars) were signed at the 2022 World Conference on the VR Industry, which concluded on Sunday in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province.

The total contract value of projects related to the VR (virtual reality) industry was 33.92 billion yuan, an increase of 16.52 percent year on year, and electronic information-related industrial projects totaled 37.74 billion yuan.

Themed "VR adorns the world, VR brightens the Metaverse," the two-day event zoomed in on development trends, challenges and solutions, cutting-edge technologies, and the latest products in the VR industry.

Since its first edition in 2018, the VR industry conference has been held annually in Nanchang. The first four events saw the signature of 435 projects worth a total of 265 billion yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     