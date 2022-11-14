﻿
News / Nation

China's Tianzhou-4 cargo craft to reenter atmosphere

Xinhua
  17:29 UTC+8, 2022-11-14       0
China's Tianzhou-4 cargo craft, tasked with supporting the Shenzhou-14 crewed mission, is scheduled to re-enter the atmosphere in a controlled manner on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  17:29 UTC+8, 2022-11-14       0

China's Tianzhou-4 cargo craft, tasked with supporting the Shenzhou-14 crewed mission, is scheduled to re-enter the atmosphere in a controlled manner on Tuesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

Most of the spacecraft's components will burn up during the re-entry, and a small amount of its debris will fall into the planned waters of the South Pacific, the agency said in a brief release on Monday.

The Tianzhou-4 cargo craft was launched on May 10 from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan. It departed from the space station combination on November 9 and switched to independent flight after completing all assigned tasks.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     