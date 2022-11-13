﻿
News / Nation

NE China experiences snow, sudden temperature drop

Xinhua
  22:12 UTC+8, 2022-11-13       0
Northeast China experienced heavy snowfall accompanied by a sharp drop in temperatures during the weekend.
Xinhua
  22:12 UTC+8, 2022-11-13       0

Northeast China experienced heavy snowfall accompanied by a sharp drop in temperatures during the weekend.

Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang Province, on Saturday embraced this winter's first snow, which has caused icy roads and forced many residents to wear down jackets, hats and scarves.

The snow depth in downtown Changchun, capital of Jilin Province, was 18 centimeters after a blizzard on Saturday. Some parts of Liaoning Province saw heavy snowfall, with temperatures dropping by 10 to 12 degrees Celsius.

In response, Jilin's expressway group sent 880 sets of snow-removal equipment and a team of more than 1,600 people to carry out snow clearing operations. Changchun airport also carried out snow and ice removal operations on runways, taxiways and aprons.

Wang Hong, head of the environmental sanitation department of the Changchun urban management administration, said the city has dispatched 16,000 sanitation workers and more than 1,700 sets of snow-clearing vehicles and equipment.

Heating companies in Jilin have increased their heat source outlets by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius to cope with the cold wave.

"The heating is strong. I don't feel cold at all," said Liu Jia, a resident of Harbin's Nangang District. The indoor temperature of Liu's home is 24 degrees Celsius.

Agricultural affairs departments in Jilin and Liaoning have sent technicians to guide disaster reduction measures in rural areas.

The most recent wave of rain and snow ended on Sunday morning.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     