﻿
News / Nation

China opposes IAEA using budget for AUKUS-related safeguards activities

Xinhua
  09:30 UTC+8, 2022-11-19       0
China is opposed to using the budget of International Atomic Energy Agency for safeguards activities related to nuclear submarine cooperation under the AUKUS.
Xinhua
  09:30 UTC+8, 2022-11-19       0
China opposes IAEA using budget for AUKUS-related safeguards activities
AFP

China's IAEA Ambassador Wang Qun attends the IAEA's Board of Governors meeting at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on November 16, 2022.

China is opposed to using the budget of International Atomic Energy Agency for safeguards activities related to nuclear submarine cooperation under the AUKUS, which is "a sheer act of nuclear proliferation," a Chinese envoy said on Friday.

Wang Qun, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna, said at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors that the AUKUS nuclear submarine cooperation represents a serious non-proliferation challenge facing the international community and must be addressed properly.

In September 2021, the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK) and Australia established the AUKUS alliance, under which the US and the UK will assist Australia in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines. China and many other countries have repeatedly expressed concerns over the transfer of nuclear weapon materials involved in the trilateral pact.

Wang said that three principles are essential to address the challenge posed by the AUKUS – the IAEA's non-proliferation mandate and political orientation must be upheld; an intergovernmental review and consultation process driven by IAEA member states must be upheld to address the safeguards issues for the AUKUS nuclear submarine cooperation; and the safeguards arrangements for the AUKUS cooperation must be worked out through a consensus-based approach.

The IAEA secretariat can only make the corresponding safeguards arrangements with Australia as mandated by the agency's member states and does not have the authority to make decisions on its own, Wang added.

The Chinese envoy stressed that if the AUKUS countries and the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi try to negotiate any safeguards arrangement without consensus among the agency's member states, such arrangement will carry no validity and will severely undermine the IAEA's unity and credibility, paralyze its functions and threaten the effectiveness and integrity of the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons) and the international non-proliferation regime.

Wang called on the AUKUS countries to return to compliance with the international non-proliferation regime and urged Grossi to effectively perform his duties and act in strict accordance with the IAEA Statute and the mandate given to him by its member states.

He also called on all IAEA member states to jointly safeguard the NPT and the international non-proliferation regime.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     