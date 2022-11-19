﻿
Xi, Peng Liyuan meets with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana at the Grand Palace on Friday night.
Xi and Madame Peng Liyuan took photos and had cordial conversations with King Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida and Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana.

China and Thailand are good neighbors, good friends, good relatives and good partners, and China-Thailand relations have withstood the test of time and grown even stronger in the new era, Xi said.

Underlining this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, Xi said China will continue working with Thailand to carry forward the two countries' special bond of being one family, build a China-Thailand community with a shared future together and write a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Xi underscored the long-standing support and attention the King and the Royal Household of Thailand have given to China-Thailand friendship and their special and important role in carrying forward the friendship and advancing the relations between the two countries, and expressed his appreciation for that.

Xi noted that China has finished building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and is pursuing Chinese modernization. He said King Maha Vajiralongkorn and other members of the royal family are welcome to come to China and see the country.

China will continue to support the Royal Thai Volunteers and other philanthropic projects of the Royal Household and enhance the two countries' people-to-people exchanges in such areas as culture, education and tourism, he added.

Xi congratulated Thailand on successfully hosting the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

King Vajiralongkorn said it is an honor to receive Xi and his wife on their visit to Thailand.

Under Xi's wise leadership, China is becoming stronger and more prosperous, the King said, expressing his deep respect for Xi's extraordinary achievements in governance, particularly in eradicating extreme poverty and improving people's livelihood.

Noting he has visited China many times and experienced in person China's beautiful landscape, dynamism and charm, and development progress during those trips, the King said he looks forward to visiting China again.

Thailand and China are one family, and Thailand stands ready to forge a closer bond of friendship and cooperation with China, he said.

Source: Xinhua
