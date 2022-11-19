﻿
News / Nation

2 women punished for violating pandemic control rules in Guangzhou

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:11 UTC+8, 2022-11-19       0
Two women in south China's Guangzhou have been punished by police after they violated pandemic control rules.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:11 UTC+8, 2022-11-19       0

Two women in south China's Guangzhou, the epicenter of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, have been punished by police after they violated pandemic control rules when they tried to force their way through a village checkpoint, police said yesterday.

The pair, both 23-year-old from the northeastern Heilongjiang Province, tried to break through the checkpoint at Luntou Village in Haizhu District on November 17.

One of them was not wearing a mask, and both had yellow health codes as they hadn't taken PCR tests since October 30.

They ignored persuasions from pandemic control workers, verbally abused them and disturbed public order, police said.

They were subdued by people at the scene and pandemic prevention staff members.

They were given administrative penalties. The two sides have reached an understanding after police education.

Haizhu District has been worst hit by the coronavirus, accounting for more than 95 percent of COVID-19 cases in Guangzhou.

Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong Province, saw 8,715 new infections yesterday while the entire province, a major manufacturing hub, had 8,890 new cases.

There are three types of administrative punishment: a warning, a fine of up to 200 yuan (US$28) and detention of up to 15 days.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     