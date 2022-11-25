Super idol sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape

Chinese-Canadian Kris Wu has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape and group licentiousness. After serving his sentences he faces deportation.

Imaginechina

Kris Wu, a Chinese-Canadian super idol and former member of the Kpop boy band EXO, was sentenced today to 13 years in jail for rape and group licentiousness, according to a Beijing court.

Wu will be deported after finishing his jail term, said Beijing's Chaoyang District People's Court.

Wu raped three women at his home after they were drunk and were unconscious or unable to resist from November to December in 2020, the court said.

Colluding with others, he engaged in sexual relationships with two women on July 1, 2018, at his home, the court said.

An official from the Canadian embassy in China was present at the sentencing.