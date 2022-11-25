﻿
News / Nation

Super idol sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  18:24 UTC+8, 2022-11-25       0
Chinese-Canadian Kris Wu has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape and group licentiousness. After serving his sentences he faces deportation.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  18:24 UTC+8, 2022-11-25       0
Super idol sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape
Imaginechina

Kris Wu arrives at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto, Canada, on August 26, 2018.

Kris Wu, a Chinese-Canadian super idol and former member of the Kpop boy band EXO, was sentenced today to 13 years in jail for rape and group licentiousness, according to a Beijing court.

Wu will be deported after finishing his jail term, said Beijing's Chaoyang District People's Court.

Wu raped three women at his home after they were drunk and were unconscious or unable to resist from November to December in 2020, the court said.

Colluding with others, he engaged in sexual relationships with two women on July 1, 2018, at his home, the court said.

An official from the Canadian embassy in China was present at the sentencing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
kris wu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     