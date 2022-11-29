Urumqi rolls out policies to help COVID-impacted residents

Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has formulated special policies to help residents in need overcome the impact brought by COVID-19.

Li Yanmei, deputy secretary-general of the city government, said Tuesday that Urumqi has formulated policies to ensure the basic livelihood of those living in difficulties.

Stipend will be provided to people with low or no income, and families under the city's public rental housing scheme will be exempted from rent for five months, Li said.

A number of public-service jobs will be provided to low-income groups with employment difficulties, according to Li.

As the epidemic situation in Urumqi continues to improve, life in low-risk areas is returning to normal. The operations of essential businesses, including supermarkets, pharmacies and restaurants, are being resumed.