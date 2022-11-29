﻿
News / Nation

Urumqi rolls out policies to help COVID-impacted residents

Xinhua
  17:27 UTC+8, 2022-11-29       0
Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has formulated special policies to help residents in need overcome the impact brought by COVID-19.
Xinhua
  17:27 UTC+8, 2022-11-29       0

Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has formulated special policies to help residents in need overcome the impact brought by COVID-19.

Li Yanmei, deputy secretary-general of the city government, said Tuesday that Urumqi has formulated policies to ensure the basic livelihood of those living in difficulties.

Stipend will be provided to people with low or no income, and families under the city's public rental housing scheme will be exempted from rent for five months, Li said.

A number of public-service jobs will be provided to low-income groups with employment difficulties, according to Li.

As the epidemic situation in Urumqi continues to improve, life in low-risk areas is returning to normal. The operations of essential businesses, including supermarkets, pharmacies and restaurants, are being resumed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     