China renews orange alert for cold wave as mercury set to plunge

China's meteorological authority on Tuesday continued to issue an orange alert for a cold wave, forecasting big temperature drops and gales in vast regions of the country.

Xinhua

From Tuesday to Thursday morning, temperatures are expected to plunge by 8 to 10 degrees Celsius in most parts of northeastern and northern China as well as some areas in other regions, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some parts of Jilin, Guangxi, and the area south of the Yangtze River could see temperatures drop by 16 to 20 degrees Celsius, said the center.

Strong winds are also expected to hit parts of Guizhou, the area south of the Yangtze River, and the eastern and southern waters of the country.

The center warned against the cold wave's impact on agriculture and advised the public to take precautions against the temperature change and the winds.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.