Some regions of China update mass testing requirements

Authorities in various regions of China have released new regulations on nucleic acid testing requirements, allowing particular groups of people to be excluded from citywide mass testing, reported by People's Daily today.

The adjustment of the regulation is to reduce the risk of cluster infections in crowds and save costs.

Several districts in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, said yesterday that long-term homebound elderly people, students taking online classes, people who work from home and others with no social activities can be excluded from the citywide mass nucleic acid testing if they have no need to come outside.

Towns and subdistricts with no positive cases in the last five days do not need to participate in citywide or district-wide mass testing, said Li Pan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission, in a press conference on November 26.

An official from the government of the city of Zhengzhou, Henan Province, also mentioned on November 26 that mass testing will be conducted in high-risk areas only.