Chinese university provides e-commerce talent training for Pakistani students

  17:24 UTC+8, 2022-12-02       0
Welcomed by applause from the other end of the network, Wu Wenying sat down at the computer and began the lecture. Unlike previous classes,her students are from Pakistan this time.
Wu is a lecturer at the School of Finance and Business of Lanzhou Resources and Environment Vocational and Technical University in northwest China's Gansu Province. She teaches Pakistani students Consumer Behavior, a course under the China-Pakistan cross-border e-commerce talent training program.

"I also teach hands-on knowledge of e-commerce platforms in class, such as how to run a business on Alibaba and Amazon platforms, and introduce to them live streaming marketing, a prevalent way of selling goods in China," said Wu.

"Pakistani students are very enthusiastic and interested in Chinese business models. I hope the course will be useful and students can learn more about marketing," added Wu.

Besides Wu, about 20 teachers from the University have participated in the training program.

In late November, the University signed with the Sindh Board of Technical Education of Pakistan an agreement on China-Pakistan cross-border e-commerce talent training and international exchange and cooperation.

According to the agreement, the Chinese part is in charge of developing a core curriculum for cross-border e-commerce vocational education and providing e-commerce training courses for students from institutions under the Board.

Zheng Shaozhong, president of the University, said that the cooperation will enable Pakistani students to learn about Chinese businesses and improve their self-employment skills through e-commerce platforms as well as strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

The Belt and Road countries have seen an increasing demand for high-quality cross-border e-commerce talents with international perspectives, including Pakistan, said Zheng.

"By working together, the University can introduce the latest model of e-commerce operations to Pakistani students. Besides, their efforts will lay a foundation for more comprehensive international exchange and cooperation between China and Pakistan in the future," Zheng said.

According to Dr. Masroor Ahmed Sheikh, chairman of the Sindh Board of Technical Education, the signing marks a deeper cooperation between Pakistan and China in the joint training of transnational talents under the background of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
