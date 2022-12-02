Drilling starts in gas field in China's Bohai Sea

Drilling operations have officially started for the first batch of wells of the first phase of Bozhong 19-6, a massive gas field in China's Bohai Sea on the east coast.

First discovered in 2019 in the central Bohai Sea, Bozhong 19-6 has proven reserves of over 150 million cubic meters of oil and nearly 200 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Construction for the first phase of the gas field project started in March this year.

To ensure efficiency, the project team has deployed three to five drilling rigs to operate simultaneously, according to the Tianjin branch of the China National Offshore Oil Corporation, the project's constructor.

The pilot-area development project of the gas field went into operation in October 2020, with peak production of 1 million cubic meters of natural gas and 950 cubic meters of condensate oil per day.