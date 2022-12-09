China's Smart Dragon-3 rocket lifts 14 satellites in maiden flight
16:02 UTC+8, 2022-12-09
China launched a Smart Dragon-3 rocket at the Yellow Sea on December 9, 2022, placing 14 satellites into the planned orbit.
China Central Television
China launched a Smart Dragon-3 rocket at the Yellow Sea on Friday, placing fourteen satellites into the planned orbit.
The commercial rocket blasted off at 2:35pm (Beijing Time). The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted the offshore launch mission.
It was the maiden flight of the Smart Dragon-3 rocket.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
