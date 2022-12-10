﻿
Xi calls for fostering closer China-Arab community with shared future

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on China and Arab states to carry forward the spirit of China-Arab friendship, and foster a closer China-Arab community with a shared future.
President Xi Jinping addresses the first China-Arab States Summit held on Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on China and Arab states to carry forward the spirit of China-Arab friendship, and foster a closer China-Arab community with a shared future, while addressing the first China-Arab States Summit held on Friday.

As strategic partners, China and Arab states should carry forward the spirit of China-Arab friendship, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and foster a closer China-Arab community with a shared future, so as to deliver greater benefits to their peoples and advance the cause of human progress, Xi said.

China and Arab states should stay independent and defend their common interests, Xi said, adding that China supports Arab states in independently exploring development paths suited to their national conditions and holding their future firmly in their own hands.

China is ready to deepen strategic mutual trust with Arab states, and firmly support each other in safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity, Xi said, noting that the two sides should jointly uphold the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, practice true multilateralism, and defend the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

China and Arab states should focus on economic development and promote win-win cooperation, Xi said, stressing that they should strengthen synergy between their development strategies, and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

The two sides should consolidate cooperation in traditional areas including economy and trade, energy and infrastructure development, Xi said.

He said that they should also strengthen new sources of growth such as green and low-carbon development, health and medical services, and investment and finance, expand new frontiers including aviation and aerospace, digital economy and peaceful use of nuclear energy, and tackle major challenges like food security and energy security.

Xi said China will work with the Arab side to implement the Global Development Initiative and drive sustainable development of South-South cooperation.

China and Arab states should uphold regional peace and strive for common security, Xi said, adding that China supports the Arab side in promoting political settlement of hotspot and challenging issues with Arab wisdom, and build a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security architecture in the Middle East.

China welcomes the Arab side to participate in the Global Security Initiative, and will continue to contribute Chinese wisdom to promoting peace and tranquility in the Middle East, Xi said.

Xi said China and Arab states should increase exchanges among civilizations to enhance mutual understanding and trust.

They need to jointly oppose Islamophobia, carry out cooperation on deradicalization, and reject association of terrorism with any particular ethnic group or religion, Xi said, adding that they need to advocate humanity's common values of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom.

China will work with the Arab side to advance eight major cooperation initiatives in areas including development support, food security, public health, green innovation, energy security, inter-civilizational dialogue, youth development, and security and stability, said Xi.

