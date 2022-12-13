﻿
News / Nation

Crackdown on after-school tutoring classes strengthened

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  19:05 UTC+8, 2022-12-13       0
China imposes more restrictions on after-school tutoring classes, especially ones that have been concealed or disguised.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  19:05 UTC+8, 2022-12-13       0
Crackdown on after-school tutoring classes strengthened
Imaginechina

Parents wait outside a school of Xue'ersi, a subsidiary of Beijing-based tutoring company, the TAL Education Group, in Shanghai on November 13. Xue'ersi has stopped all tutoring courses for primary and middle school students, and offers STEM and art training.

China will beef up its crackdown on after-school tutoring classes, especially those done in a concealed or disguised way, to reduce the burden on students, announced China's education authority on Tuesday.

Off-campus tutoring "in a concealed or disguised form" means running the classes in places such as residential buildings, hotels or cafes, or under non-academic names, such as summer/winter camps and art training, according to China's education ministry.

Beijing Xinyuan Beibei Housekeeping Company was investigated on January 29 after it organized tutoring under the name of a winter camp, according to the Shunyi District government.

Avatar Education and Training Center in Mianyang, Sichuan Province, was blacklisted when they were caught illegally organizing off-campus tutoring in hotels on July 11, according to Sichuan Radio and Television.

The practice is expected to be brought under control by June 2023 and will be completely eliminated by June 2024 to ease the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring for students undergoing compulsory education, the notice said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     