Beijing sets up fever clinics in all community health service centers

Xinhua
  09:02 UTC+8, 2022-12-13       0
All 349 community health service centers operational in Beijing have set up fever diagnosis areas to provide medical services for patients with fevers, local authorities said.
Reuters

Medics wear personal protection gear as they deliver a patient to a fever clinic of a hospital as coronavirus disease outbreaks continue in Beijing on December 9, 2022.

All 349 community health service centers operational in Beijing have set up fever diagnosis areas to provide medical services for patients with fevers, local authorities said on Monday.

Li Ang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, said at a press conference that when residents show symptoms such as fever and cough, and they do not get better after home treatment, they can seek medical treatment at the community health service centers near their place of residence or contact their family doctors for help.

"The rapid development of the epidemic has put great pressure on medical services in the short term," said Li.

Wang Houting, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Medical Products Administration, said that, in order to better meet residents' needs for essential drugs, Beijing has established a daily consultation mechanism, monitored the supply and demand of key medical supplies in the market, and made all-out efforts to allocate supplies.

"Beijing will unswervingly promote the resumption of work and production, and spare no effort in taking various measures to restore the normal order of production and living," said Xu Hejian, deputy head of the municipal publicity department.

Source: Xinhua
﻿
Follow Us

