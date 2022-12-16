New high-speed railway enters operation in China's Yunnan

A 106-km high-speed railway, linking the cities of Mengzi and Mile in southwest China's Yunnan Province, entered operation on Friday.

With a designed speed of 250 km per hour, the new railway has slashed the travel time between Mengzi and Kunming, the provincial capital, to 69 minutes.

The construction of this railway started in June 2018. A total of 52 bridges and ten tunnels were built to overcome the complex geological structure in the area.

It is an important part of the railway network between China's southwestern region and ASEAN countries, which will play a positive role in speeding up the urbanization process of rural ethnic areas along the railway, according to Shi Liang, deputy director of the passenger transport department of China Railway Kunming Bureau Group Co., Ltd.