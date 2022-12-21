﻿
China Democratic League convenes 13th national congress

The China Democratic League (CDL) opened its 13th national congress in Beijing on Wednesday.
The China Democratic League (CDL) opened its 13th national congress in Beijing on Wednesday.

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, attended the congress' opening and delivered a congratulatory message on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

The message hailed the vibrant development of the cause of the united front and multiparty cooperation over the past five years. It noted that the CDL has conducted in-depth research and study on matters such as promoting high-quality development, science and technological innovation and poverty alleviation, and put forward insightful views and suggestions.

To realize the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects, it is imperative to mobilize all positive factors and pool the wisdom and strength from all sectors to the greatest possible extent, said the message.

It noted that the CPC, following the guiding principles of its 20th national congress, will unswervingly advance whole-process people's democracy, and uphold and improve the system of CPC-led multiparty cooperation and political consultation.

The message expressed hope that the CDL will continue to offer valuable suggestions on issues such as the development of education, building China's self-reliance and strength in science and technology, and boosting cultural confidence

It also expressed hope that the CDL will contribute more wisdom and strength to realizing the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

Cai Dafeng, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and chairperson of the Central Committee of the China Association for Promoting Democracy, delivered a congratulatory message on behalf of the central committees of other political parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce.

Ding Zhongli, the executive chairperson of the presidium of the congress, delivered a work report on behalf of the CDL's central committee.

The congress will deliberate the work report and a draft amendment to the Constitution of the CDL, and elect a new central committee.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
