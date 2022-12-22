﻿
Free anti-fever drugs distributed in cities to combat COVID

Residents of some provinces in China have received free anti-fever medication amid a shortage of medicines after China relaxed its pandemic prevention rules.
CFP

A pharmacy in southwest China's Chongqing gives away free antipyretic drugs to local residents on December 21.

Residents of several provinces in China have received free anti-fever medication amid a shortage of such medicines after China relaxed its pandemic prevention rules.

People in Anqing, Anhui Province, and Qingdao, Shandong Province, have received free medicine at pharmacies and clinics.

In Anqing, more than 3,000 residents received a total of 20,000 ibuprofen tablets from two local pharmacy chains on December 20.

In Qingdao, doctors from hospitals were organized to provide free medical consultations at neighborhood clinics on December 21. Free anti-fever medicines are also being distributed to people in need at the clinics.

Other provinces where residents receive free anti-fever medicines include Hainan in southern China and Yunnan in the southwest.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
