﻿
News / Nation

China vows further judicial protection for traditional medicine intellectual property

Xinhua
  14:56 UTC+8, 2022-12-23       0
China's apex court has introduced guidelines on strengthening the judicial protection for intellectual property in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in all respects.
Xinhua
  14:56 UTC+8, 2022-12-23       0

China's apex court has introduced guidelines on strengthening the judicial protection for intellectual property in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in all respects.

The 16-article guidelines issued recently by the Supreme People's Court put forth targeted measures regarding major areas and key issues of TCM, providing clear guidance for the adjudicatory work related to TCM intellectual property.

The guidelines vow to beef up the judicial protection of well-known trademarks, traditional brands, and time-honoured brands in TCM, and promote the passing down and development of TCM brands.

TCM trademark registrations with ill will shall be punished according to the law, with malicious litigation to be tackled resolutely, say the guidelines, adding that TCM trademark infringement will be cracked down on harshly.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     