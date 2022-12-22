﻿
News / Nation

U.S. economist says Chinese economy expected to deliver solid rebound in 2023

Xinhua
  21:23 UTC+8, 2022-12-22       0
The Chinese economy is poised to deliver a solid rebound next year, bolstered by its underlying strength and policy stimulus, a senior US economist has said.
Xinhua
  21:23 UTC+8, 2022-12-22       0

The Chinese economy is poised to deliver a solid rebound next year, bolstered by its underlying strength and policy stimulus, a senior US economist has said.

"2023 should be a rebound year, there's a lot of stimuli now in investment," Albert Keidel, a development economist specializing in East Asia, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"With low inflation, China is in a good position to use its countercyclical tools to stimulate the economy now and in 2023," he said, adding that "the underlying economy remains healthy."

Keidel, an adjunct professor of economics at George Washington University, said China's economy has maintained resilience amid challenges from COVID incursions and a complex international environment.

Sectors such as high-tech, e-economy and e-commerce sales have presented a strong momentum, evidenced in key economic indicators so far this year, he said.

"The strong point is investment levels are quite high, particularly public investments," which also bodes well for continued expansion next year and beyond, noted Keidel, previously a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, a US think tank.

Moreover, the substantial increase in foreign direct investment in the Chinese mainland showed "a lot of confidence there" from global investors, he said.

The economist, also a former senior economist at the World Bank's Beijing office, said China's COVID-19 policy over the past three years has helped minimize the disruption to the structure and organization of the labour force, laying a foundation for the economy.

As China is making efforts to optimize its pandemic response, more potential in the economy will be unleashed, in particular in the fields that require face-to-face services such as restaurants and catering, he said.

Looking ahead to 2023, "the Chinese economy will be strong," and "will be a bright spot in the world," providing "a node of support in terms of global demand," said Keidel.

The expert, who authored "China's Economic Challenge: Unconventional Success," a book analyzing economic strategies that have boosted China's decades of rapid development, said he is confident about China's sustained growth.

The combination of smart investment at a high share of gross domestic product (GDP) plus well-managed macro demand through policies in a sophisticated system is a key formula that has kept China's growth at a very healthy level for several decades in the past, he said, adding that same force will continue to drive China's economic development.

The annual Central Economic Work Conference held in Beijing last week noted that China's economic performance in 2023 is expected to witness an overall recovery and improvement.

Elaborating on the fiscal and monetary, industrial, science and technology, and social policies for 2023, the Central Economic Work Conference made economic stability a top priority and demanded pursuing steady progress while ensuring economic stability for the next year.

China has also pledged to further expand domestic demand and to give full play to the fundamental role of consumption and the key role of investment in 2023, according to a meeting convened by the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee earlier this month.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     