China's high-end manufacturing sector sees robust growth

Chinese high-end manufacturing companies gained strong momentum in recent years, with a higher market value and expanded footprints in overseas markets, a report said.

The number of A-share-listed high-end manufacturing companies reached 2,121 as of December 10, up 69.7 percent from 1,250 at the end of 2017, said the report released by the China Association for Public Companies.

The market value of the listed high-end manufacturing companies increased significantly during the 2017-2021 period. According to the report, these companies raked in 11.79 trillion yuan (1.69 trillion US dollars) in operating revenue in 2021, compared with 7.47 trillion yuan in 2017.

Thanks to years of overseas market expansion, the companies' revenue from overseas markets stood at 27.51 trillion yuan in 2021, up from 13.77 trillion yuan registered in 2017, the report showed.