﻿
News / Nation

China's high-end manufacturing sector sees robust growth

Xinhua
  16:54 UTC+8, 2023-01-02       0
Chinese high-end manufacturing companies gained strong momentum in recent years, with a higher market value and expanded footprints in overseas markets, a report said.
Xinhua
  16:54 UTC+8, 2023-01-02       0

Chinese high-end manufacturing companies gained strong momentum in recent years, with a higher market value and expanded footprints in overseas markets, a report said.

The number of A-share-listed high-end manufacturing companies reached 2,121 as of December 10, up 69.7 percent from 1,250 at the end of 2017, said the report released by the China Association for Public Companies.

The market value of the listed high-end manufacturing companies increased significantly during the 2017-2021 period. According to the report, these companies raked in 11.79 trillion yuan (1.69 trillion US dollars) in operating revenue in 2021, compared with 7.47 trillion yuan in 2017.

Thanks to years of overseas market expansion, the companies' revenue from overseas markets stood at 27.51 trillion yuan in 2021, up from 13.77 trillion yuan registered in 2017, the report showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     