Senior Chinese official stresses orderly transition to Class-B management of COVID-19

A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) called for effectively coordinating the epidemic response with economic and social development in an orderly transition to Class-B management of COVID-19.

Liu Guozhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, paid a visit to southwest China's Sichuan Province and Chongqing Municipality from Sunday to Tuesday and learned about the epidemic response progress in the regions.

Stressing that great importance should be given to epidemic prevention and control in rural localities, Liu urged efforts to ensure adequate medical supplies, especially in township-level health care centers and village clinics.

Medical kits for COVID-19 treatment should be delivered to key groups in outlying mountainous areas, while medical personnel should be dispatched to provide services at the doorstep of people in remote regions, said Liu. He added that a mechanism of quick referral for rural COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in medical institutions in the city should be improved.

Yuan Jiajun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, attended related activities.