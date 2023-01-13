China delivers disciplinary punishment to 592,000 individuals in 2022

China delivered disciplinary punishment to 592,000 individuals in 2022, of whom 53 were provincial or ministerial-level officials.

China delivered disciplinary punishment to 592,000 individuals in 2022, of whom 53 were provincial or ministerial-level officials, said an announcement released by China's top anti-graft body Friday.

According to the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, Chinese disciplinary inspectors handled a total of 596,000 cases involving discipline violations in 2022. About 180,000 officials of different levels received punishment.

Disciplinary authorities also stepped up efforts in educating and warning individuals who conducted a minor breach of discipline, which involved about 1.2 million individuals last year.