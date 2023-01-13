﻿
Beijing to launch cultural activities for Spring Festival

Xinhua
Beijing will launch over 4,000 cultural events from Saturday for the coming Spring Festival, said the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.
According to the bureau, activities presenting intangible cultural heritage, art performances and exhibitions, temple fairs, lantern fairs, flower displays, and free film screenings will be organized.

Traditional brand companies and inheritors of intangible cultural heritage will present 46 events, including dance performances, interactive exhibitions, a New Year goods festival, and handwork fairs.

A total of 1,687 performances of 244 plays will also be given in 104 venues in the city.

Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on January 22 this year. The events will last until the Lantern Festival, which falls on February 5 this year.

Source: Xinhua
