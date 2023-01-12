Yangzhou brings festive atmosphere for Chinese New Year holiday

The city of Yangzhou has organized over a hundred events and cultural activities for the Lunar New Year holiday. Everything from cuisine, fashion and fairs are on the agenda.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The city of Yangzhou in neighboring Jiangsu Province is cooking up a Chinese New Year culinary, cultural and tourism feast to lure tourists with fun and diverse activities.

The upcoming Chinese New Year holiday will run between January 21 and 27.

More than 50 performances with Yangzhou flavors will be staged throughout the holiday, enabling tourists to experience the intangible cultural heritage and art allure of the city, according to the Yangzhou Culture, Radio and Tourism Bureau.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Nearly 100 folk cultural and tourist activities such as lantern fairs, an intangible cultural heritage market, and dragon and lion dances will be hosted as well, giving a strong Spring Festival atmosphere.

Among these, traditional Chinese opera performances will be staged at the China Grand Canal Museum, Shaobo Ancient Town and Dongrong Garden, and tourists are invited to experience incense burning, Yangzhou-style bonsai techniques and traditional Chinese flower arrangement at the Slender West Lake scenic area.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

At Daming Temple, a tea-ceremony performance and bell-tolling ceremony will be held, with the latter a tradition that many believe brings good luck while removing grief and anxiety.

A hanfu (traditional Han-style clothing) presentation, Yangzhou opera and guqin (a seven-stringed Chinese instrument) performance will be hosted at Geyuan Garden, one of the top four classical gardens in China.

Spring Festival traditions will be replicated, and morning tea will be served.

A lantern fair and intangible cultural heritage shows will also be held at the Beihu Wetland Park.

Over 60 exhibitions such as a rabbit-related exhibition at Yangzhou Museum are also on the agenda. Visitors are also able to experience nianhua (New Year's pictures) making at the museum.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Through the holiday, 73 tourist attractions including the most iconic Slender West Lake, Heyuan Garden, Daming Temple and Geyuan Garden will be open free of charge.

Yangzhou is the origin of Huaiyang cuisine, one of China's four major cooking styles. Huaiyang cuisine is known for its fine knife work, delicate flavors and meticulous techniques.

Enjoying morning tea and relaxing in a public bathhouse in the evening is a common leisure activity for locals.

Ti Gong

Some activities are listed below:







Traditional Yangzhou cultural performances

Dates: 2pm, January 23-28

Venue: China Grand Canal Museum (中国大运河博物馆)

Address: 1 Yunbo Road (运博路1号)

Lantern Festival





Yangzhou Qingpu opera, guqin and tea ceremony performance

Dates: January 21-27

Venue: Geyuan Garden (个园)

Address: 10 Yanfu Rd E. (盐阜东路10号)

Chinese Zodiac Art Exhibition of Rabbit





Dates: through April 10

Venue: Yangzhou Museum (扬州博物馆)

Address: 468 Wenchang Rd W. (文昌西路468号)