China issues orange alert for cold wave, forecasting big temperature drops

China's meteorological authority on Friday issued an orange alert for a cold wave, forecasting big temperature drops, gales, and heavy snow in vast regions of the country.

Imaginechina

China's meteorological authority on Friday issued an orange alert for a cold wave, forecasting big temperature drops, gales, and heavy snow in vast regions of the country.

From Friday to Monday, temperatures are expected to plunge by 8 to 12 degrees Celsius in most of central and eastern China, according to the National Meteorological Center.

During the period, parts of Heilongjiang, Jilin, and Liaoning will see temperatures plummet by over 20 degrees Celcius, accompanied by strong winds.

Heavy snow is forecast to hit parts of the provinces of Shanxi, Shaanxi, Hebei, Henan, Shandong and Anhui, as well as Tibet Autonomous Region and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon.

The center advised the public to keep warm amid the temperature plunge and be mindful of traffic hazards under unfavorable weather conditions.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.