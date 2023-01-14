﻿
News / Nation

China urges US, Japan not to become disrupters of a stable Asia-Pacific: FM spokesperson

  08:52 UTC+8, 2023-01-14       0
Wang said the wording on China in this joint statement smacks heavily of a zero-sum Cold War mentality and contains groundless smears and attacks on China.
China urges the United States and Japan to abandon the Cold War mentality and ideological bias, stop creating imaginary enemies and stop trying to sow the seeds of a new Cold War in the Asia-Pacific, and not to become disruptors of a stable Asia-Pacific, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks when asked for comments on a Joint Statement released by the United States and Japan. According to reports, in the Joint Statement, the US and Japan called China "the greatest strategic challenge in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond" and criticized China on Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and maritime issues.

Wang said the wording on China in this joint statement smacks heavily of a zero-sum Cold War mentality and contains groundless smears and attacks on China. "We are firmly against it."

He said the US and Japan claim to advance regional peace and security, but what they do is finding pretexts for military build-up and wilful use of force. They claim to champion a free and open Indo-Pacific region, but what they do is putting up various exclusionary blocs to create division and confrontation.

Wang said the US and Japan claim to uphold the rules-based international order, but what they do is trampling on international law and the basic norms governing international relations and grossly interfering in other countries' internal affairs.

What they have done poses a real challenge to regional peace, security and stability, he added.

Wang said the Asia-Pacific is an anchor for peace and development, not a wrestling ground for geopolitical competition.

He said that regional countries are for justice and against hegemonism. They hope to engage in cooperation, not confrontation. They aspire for true multilateralism and reject small circles that incite bloc confrontation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
