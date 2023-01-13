﻿
News / Nation

Beijing Daxing Airport to resume int'l passenger flights

Xinhua
  18:02 UTC+8, 2023-01-13       0
Beijing Daxing International Airport will resume the operation of international passenger flights starting on January 17.
Xinhua
  18:02 UTC+8, 2023-01-13       0

Beijing Daxing International Airport will resume the operation of international passenger flights starting on January 17.

International flights had been suspended at the airport since March 14, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All international flights from Daxing airport had been diverted to the Beijing Capital International Airport.

China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Beijing Capital Airlines and Himalaya Airlines are among the first carriers to resume international flights to and from Daxing airport. China Southern Airlines will run three flights per week to Hong Kong, while Himalaya Airlines will run one flight per week to Kathmandu.

International transfers at the airport will also be resumed, with the adoption of a 144-hour visa-free policy for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

More international flights to destinations in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand are planned, according to the airport's management.

The first international flight from Daxing airport took off on October 27, 2019. Before the epidemic, the airport ran services to and from 13 countries and regions.

China has downgraded its management of COVID-19 to Class B and canceled quarantine requirements for inbound travelers from January 8.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China Southern Airlines
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     