﻿
News / Nation

Cambodia forecasts 4.6m air passengers in 2023 after China's reopening: spokesman

Xinhua
  14:52 UTC+8, 2023-01-14       0
Cambodia is expected to attract 4.6 million air passengers in 2023 after China's optimization of its pandemic control policies on January 8, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Xinhua
  14:52 UTC+8, 2023-01-14       0

Cambodia is expected to attract 4.6 million air passengers in 2023 after China's optimization of its pandemic control policies on January 8, a spokesman said on Saturday.

State Secretariat of Civil Aviation's Undersecretary of State and Spokesman Sin Chansereyvutha said the Southeast Asian nation received 28,900 flights with 2.38 million passengers last year.

"For 2023, we predict that the number of air passengers will be doubled thanks to China's reopening," he told Xinhua.

"Cambodia is ready to welcome the return of Chinese people, tourists, business people and investors as they are key contributors to tourism and socio-economic development in the kingdom," he added.

Chansereyvutha said currently, 27 airlines, including six airlines from China, have been operating flights in and out of Cambodia.

"We expect that there will be more airlines and flights from China in the near future," he said.

Cambodian Tourism Minister Thong Khon said the kingdom is projected to attract at least 1 million Chinese tourists in 2023, an expected increase from merely 110,000 in 2022.

"China is the most important outbound tourism market for the world, so China's resumption of outbound tourism is very beneficial not only to Cambodia, but also to the whole world," he told Xinhua.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     