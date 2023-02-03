﻿
News / Nation

China promotes aircraft development to serve emergency rescue missions

Xinhua
  16:08 UTC+8, 2023-02-03       0
China's indigenously-developed aircraft continue to make new progress to serve emergency rescue missions and help strengthen the country's emergency rescue capabilities.
Xinhua
  16:08 UTC+8, 2023-02-03       0

China's indigenously-developed aircraft continue to make new progress to serve emergency rescue missions and help strengthen the country's emergency rescue capabilities.

China has developed a series of aircraft with air rescue capabilities, including amphibious airplanes, helicopters and large unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), among others.

A vital aeronautical equipment in China's emergency rescue system, the AG600 large amphibious aircraft has recently entered the airworthiness flight-test phase, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the country's leading plane-maker.

AG600M airplanes, the firefighting model of the AG600 aircraft family, have arrived at the flight-test center in Yanliang District in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Codenamed Kunlong, or "water dragon" in Chinese, the AG600 aircraft family is being developed to serve emergency rescue missions, such as forest firefighting, maritime search and rescue. A member of the AG600 family, the AG600M is specifically designed to combat forest fires.

This year is crucial for the development of AG600 aircraft. With the goal of making progress toward securing the airworthiness certification, the aircraft will undergo a series of tests in 2023.

It is expected that the firefighting model and emergency rescue model of AG600 aircraft will obtain certification in 2024 and 2025, respectively, the Chinese planemaker said.

A vast country with complex landforms, China has been continuously strengthening its capabilities in the air emergency rescue sector.

China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) has proposed the improvement of the national emergency management system by strengthening and improving air rescue system options and capabilities.

The Wing Loong large civil UAV family has tapped potential in the rescue and climate fields, by supporting telecommunications restoration for earthquake-hit regions and conducting cloud seeding operations over drought-affected areas.

The Z15, also known as the AC352, obtained certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China last July. It can adapt to various environments and missions, and can play diverse roles such as delivering essential supplies and transporting injured people.

In the future, more configurations within this series are expected to be designed for tasks such as firefighting and medical rescue, according to the AVIC.

The AVIC is committed to meeting the needs of China's ever-improving emergency rescue capacities with independently-developed products, technologies and services to support people's livelihood, well-being and economic development of the nation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     