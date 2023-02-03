China to make elderly care, domestic service sectors more standardized

Chinese authorities have issued a special action plan to improve the standardization of elderly care and domestic services.

Chinese authorities have issued a special action plan to improve the standardization of elderly care and domestic services to meet the growing market demand for elderly services and enhance the quality and scale of the home service sector.

The document, jointly issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce, sets tasks for standardizing the two sectors by 2025.

To improve the supply structure of elderly care and home services, the standard-setting work will focus on supporting management, strengthening service quality and encouraging the sectors' upgrading, according to the plan.

Efforts will be made to provide training to people working in the two sectors on standardization-related knowledge, and establish evaluation systems for personnel and service agencies with the support of the standards, it said.

The SAMR said it will work with the two other ministries to give heed to the public's demands and boost the two sectors' development in terms of standardization, quality, digitalization and integration.