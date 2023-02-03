﻿
WeChat allows a 2nd account with same phone number

The smurf account is available to those with an officially registered account, who have WeChat pay and who have not ever been banned within the last year.
Registering an alternative account or a smurf account, with the same mobile phone number, is now possible on WeChat, according to leading Chinese Internet giant Tencent on Friday.

The smurf account is available to those with an officially registered account for a certain period of time, who have WeChat pay and who have not ever been banned within the last year.

"Each account can only apply for one smurf," it added.

WeChat users tried the feature immediately, saying that "work-life balance can finally be achieved," according to thepaper.cn.

"Accounts for work and life can finally be separate!" a WeChat user wrote on Friday.

How to apply for an alternative account?

1. Click on "Find Me" and choose "Settings."

2. Click on "Switch Account."

3. Click on "Add Account" and then select "Sign Up for a New Account."

4. Choose "Sign up via the mobile number of this WeChat."

An alternate account is neither bound with mobile phone number nor real-name authentication, so it's better that users write down the WeChat ID and password while applying in case they forget, advises IT Home.

To ensure security, the mobile phone numbers are required to complete an SMS verification, it said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Tencent
Wechat
