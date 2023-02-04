Senior Chinese official calls for timely communication between China, US to avoid misjudgment

China and the US need to stay focused, communicate in a timely manner, avoid misjudgment and manage differences in the face of unexpected situations, Wang Yi said on Friday night.

China and the United States need to stay their course in maintaining timely communication, avoiding misjudgment and managing differences in the face of a chance occurrence, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Friday night.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The two sides communicated with each other on how to deal with a chance occurrence in a calm and professional manner.

As a responsible country, China always strictly abides by international law and will not accept any groundless speculation or hype, Wang stressed.