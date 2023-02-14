﻿
News / Nation

Chinese player makes history with surprise Starcraft II victory

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  22:56 UTC+8, 2023-02-14       0
Against all odds, a 23-year-old Chinese Starcraft II player has made history by winning the world championship in Katowice, Poland, despite being considered an underdog.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  22:56 UTC+8, 2023-02-14       0

Li Peinan, a 23-year-old gaming player, made history at the 2023 IEM Katowice Starcraft II tournament on Monday by becoming the first Chinese player to win a world championship.

Li, who had never won a top-tier event before, beat South Korean player Maru 4-1 in the finals for the triumph in Katowice, Poland.

Li, with Oliveira as his game ID, also defeated herO and Reynor, both considered the best in the world, to reach the finals.

Despite being considered an underdog, with only a 0.37 percent chance of winning, Li trained for more than 10 hours per day leading up to the tournament.

Chinese player makes history with surprise Starcraft II victory

The predicted odds for Li Peinan winning the tournament didn't look good.

Chinese player makes history with surprise Starcraft II victory

Li celebrates after winning the championship.

Back in 2021, Li said in an interview that his dream was to make the finals of a top-tier championship.

His victory comes at a significant moment for the Chinese Starcraft II community, as Blizzard, an industry-leading developer, recently exited the Chinese market, leaving domestic players without a server to play on.

"Everyone told me to retire. Everyone told me to give up. But...look at me now," an excited Li said while addressing the cheering audience.

Chinese player makes history with surprise Starcraft II victory

Li poses with the championship trophy.

"Everyday when I would be thinking of quitting, I'd remind myself that if you can't take the little pain from training, there's zero chance of winning," Li said in an interview after winning.

Li's win has drawn worldwide attention and is seen as a testament to his dedication and hard work. His victory shows that Chinese Starcraft II players can compete at the highest level, even without access to a dedicated server.

Congratulatory comments flooded on Weibo.com following Li's gaming heroics.

"We have been waiting for this moment for two decades;" "We may not have a server to play Starcraft II on, but we have a world champion;" were some of the kudos.

Chinese player makes history with surprise Starcraft II victory

A screenshot of the YouTube page showing congratulatory messages from the audience watching the finals.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     