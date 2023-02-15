China to resume issuing short-term visas for South Koreans from Feb 18

China plans to resume issuing short-term visas for travelers from South Korea on Saturday, the Chinese embassy in Seoul said on Wednesday.

China plans to resume issuing short-term visas for travelers from South Korea on Saturday, the Chinese embassy in Seoul said on Wednesday, after South Korea lifted similar visa curbs last week.

China halted issuing short-term visas to South Koreans last month, a retaliatory move after South Korea had imposed a number of COVID restrictions on travelers from China following China's relaxed COVID policy.

Seoul had planned to impose visa curbs until end-February but restarted issuing visas last week, saying the number of infections among Chinese arrivals had dropped significantly.