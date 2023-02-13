Fast statistics: What are the richest cities in China?

Most provinces and cities in China have announced their economic performance for 2022. In terms of GDP, the top three cities last year were still Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen.

Most provinces and cities in China have announced their economic performance for 2022. In terms of gross domestic product, the top three Chinese cities last year were still Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen.

Twenty-four cities in China recorded over 1 trillion yuan (US$147.4 billion) in GDP in 2022, mostly in the east coast.

Li Yi / SHINE

Li Yi / SHINE

Guangdong and Jiangsu are provincial winners. A number of non-capital cities in the two provinces posted impressive economic performance.







Li Yi / SHINE

Guangdong has been the No. 1 province on the Chinese mainland in terms of GDP since 1989. In 2022, its GDP was slightly bigger than Jiangsu's, but the gap shrank.

The central and western regions also had impressive performances last year.

Li Yi / SHINE