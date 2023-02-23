Landslide halts rescue of over 50 missing after China mine collapse

The Ministry of Emergency Management has urgently sent search and rescue forces on Wednesday after a coal mine collapsed in Alxa League.

Xinhua

A massive landslide has halted search and rescue efforts at a collapsed coal mine which left 53 people missing in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Thursday.

The landslide occurred at the rescue site at around 6pm on Wednesday, according to the rescue headquarters.

As of 6am on Thursday, more than 900 people had rushed to the site for rescue operations after an open-pit mine collapsed in Alxa Left Banner at around 1pm Wednesday, resulting in two deaths, six injuries, and 53 people missing.

As of 6am on Thursday, the rescue efforts had not yet resumed.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has urgently sent search and rescue forces on Wednesday.

A total of 109 rescuers from four national rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, carrying professional gears, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, 238 local firefighters and rescuers, 41 fire engines and six rescue dogs are working on the spot.

The ministry urged all-out efforts in searching for the missing, strengthening on-site risk detection and monitoring, preventing secondary disasters, and ensuring safety during the rescue work.