Chinese telecom giants provide support to coal mine rescue effort

  20:24 UTC+8, 2023-02-23       0
China's three telecom giants have launched their emergency response mechanism to provide communication support for the rescue efforts at a collapsed coal mine.
A fire and rescue team carries out a rescue at the scene of an accident in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on February 23.

China's three telecom giants have launched their emergency response mechanism to provide communication support for the rescue efforts at a collapsed coal mine in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom have dispatched support personnel, communication repair vehicles and emergency communication vehicles to the scene.

Meanwhile, the companies have opened 5G and 4G base stations and provided the rescue team with satellite phones, so as to ensure a smooth communication network at the scene and in surrounding areas.

The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon, with four people confirmed dead so far and 49 others still missing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
