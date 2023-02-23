Chinese telecom giants provide support to coal mine rescue effort

China's three telecom giants have launched their emergency response mechanism to provide communication support for the rescue efforts at a collapsed coal mine.

China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom have dispatched support personnel, communication repair vehicles and emergency communication vehicles to the scene.

Meanwhile, the companies have opened 5G and 4G base stations and provided the rescue team with satellite phones, so as to ensure a smooth communication network at the scene and in surrounding areas.

The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon, with four people confirmed dead so far and 49 others still missing.