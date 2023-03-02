Shenzhou-15 taikonauts complete their second spacewalk

The Shenzhou-15 taikonauts on board the orbiting Chinese Tiangong space station recently completed their second spacewalk.

Fei Junlong and Zhang Lu, together with Deng Qingming who worked inside the space station to support his crewmates, collaborated to accomplish all set tasks. Fei and Zhang safely returned to the Wentian lab module.

The three-man crew have been living in orbit for three months since they entered the space station combination on November 30, 2022.

They have completed various tasks, including two extravehicular activities, continuous maintenance of the manned environment, the assembling and testing of the scientific experiment Cabinets of the Wentian and Mengtian lab modules, and sending cargo outboard.