Containment, suppression won't stop China's rejuvenation: FM

Xinhua
  12:04 UTC+8, 2023-03-07       0
Containing and suppressing China won't make the US great, and it will not stop the rejuvenation of China, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday.
Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing annual session of China's national legislature, Qin said the United States' China policy has entirely deviated from the rational and sound track.

"The US claims that it seeks to out-compete China but does not seek conflict. Yet in reality, its so-called 'competition' means to contain and suppress China in all respects, and get the two countries locked in a zero-sum game," Qin said.

Comparing China and the US to two athletes competing in an Olympic race, Qin said if one of the athletes, instead of focusing on giving one's best, always tries to trip or even injure the other, that is not fair competition but malicious confrontation and a foul.

Qin said the US rhetoric of "establishing guardrails" and "not seeking conflict" simply means China should not respond in words or action when slandered or attacked. "That is just impossible," he said.

"If the US does not hit the brake but continue to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing and there will surely be conflict and confrontation," Qin said.

China is firmly opposed to such competition, which is a reckless gamble with the stakes being the fundamental interests of the two peoples and even the future of humanity, he said.

"If the US has the ambition to make itself great again, it should also have a broad mind for the development of other countries," Qin said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
