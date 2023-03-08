﻿
Hangzhou Asian Games Fun Run held in Vietnam

  16:41 UTC+8, 2023-03-08
The Vietnamese leg of the Hangzhou Asian Games Fun Run kicked off on Wednesday morning at the Bac Ninh Sports University of Vietnam, attracting about 1300 participants.
Dang Ha Viet, chairman of the Vietnam Sports Administration, said: "It is our honor to host the Asian Games Fun Run for the second time."

"The 19th Asian Games Fun Run is an opportunity to encourage everyone to connect with each other in accordance with the official Games' slogan 'Heart to Heart, @Future' and honor the values of modern Olympic," Dang said.

"The preparation for the 19th Asian Games has been gradually completed, and Hangzhou is ready to welcome the delegations to this beautiful city. Fun Run is the promotional activity for the continent's largest sports festival this year," Ye Hong, Deputy Director of the Marketing Department of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee, said.

Since the launch of the Fun Run campaign in October 2022, the event has been held in 13 cities around the world and has enjoyed a high level of participation.

