China-Laos Railway records new high of daily passenger number

The China-Laos Railway's Lao section made a new record of 10,197 passengers last Saturday, according to a report issued on Monday by the Laos-China Railway Co Ltd (LCRC).

The number of passengers traveling on the China-Laos Railway is continuing to grow. From January to February 2023, the railway carried a total of 417,400 passengers, an increase of 256.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

The railway also transported 647,700 tons of goods in the two months, an increase of 320 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the report.

In a bid to ensure the smooth operation of rail services, the LCRC is monitoring passenger volume and planning train journeys accordingly, as well as improving travel arrangements and allowing tickets to be purchased further in advance of travel.

Meanwhile, the LCRC has announced that its long-awaited ticket reservation mobile application will go live on March 15. The mobile application will make booking train tickets much more convenient for passengers.