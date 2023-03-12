﻿
News / Nation

Li Qiang endorsed as Chinese premier upon nomination by President Xi Jinping

Xinhua
Xi signed a presidential order to officially appoint Li as premier shortly afterward.
Li Qiang, the newly appointed premier, makes a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution.

Li Qiang was endorsed as Chinese premier Saturday morning, upon nomination by President Xi Jinping, at a plenary meeting of the ongoing first session of the 14th National People's Congress, the country's national legislature.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi attended the meeting.

Xi signed a presidential order to officially appoint Li as premier shortly afterward.

Li, born in July 1959, joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in April 1983 and received a graduate education at the Central Party School, holding an executive MBA degree. He is also a member of the Standing Committee of the 20th CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and secretary of the Leading Party Members Group of the State Council.

NPC deputies voted to endorse Zhang Youxia and He Weidong vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People's Republic of China (PRC), upon nomination by Xi, also chairman of the CMC of the PRC.

Li Shangfu, Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua and Zhang Shengmin were endorsed as CMC members.

Deputies also elected Liu Jinguo director of the National Commission of Supervision, Zhang Jun president of the Supreme People's Court, and Ying Yong procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

At the same meeting, altogether 159 people were elected members of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.

The newly appointed premier made a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution and so did the other new leaders and legislators.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
