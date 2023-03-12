Four Chinese vice premiers endorsed by national legislature

Ding Xuexiang, He Lifeng, Zhang Guoqing and Liu Guozhong were endorsed as China's vice premiers at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress.

Ding Xuexiang, He Lifeng, Zhang Guoqing and Liu Guozhong were endorsed as China's vice premiers at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, the national legislature, on Sunday.