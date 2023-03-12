﻿
China's national legislature meets to decide new cabinet lineup

  09:36 UTC+8, 2023-03-12
The 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held the fifth plenary meeting of its first session Sunday morning to decide the new lineup of the State Council, China's Cabinet.

NPC deputies will vote to decide vice premiers, state councilors, ministers, governor of the central bank, auditor-general, and secretary-general of the State Council.

They will also vote to approve chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members of eight special committees of the 14th NPC at the meeting.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has nominated candidates for secretary-general of the State Council and heads of 26 departments of the State Council at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress.

The following is the list:

— Wu Zhenglong nominated as secretary-general of the State Council

— Qin Gang nominated as minister of foreign affairs

— Li Shangfu nominated as minister of national defense

— Zheng Shanjie nominated as head of the national development and reform commission

— Huai Jinpeng nominated as minister of education

— Wang Zhigang nominated as minister of science and technology

— Jin Zhuanglong nominated as minister of industry and information technology

— Pan Yue nominated as head of the state ethnic affairs commission

— Wang Xiaohong nominated as minister of public security

— Chen Yixin nominated as minister of state security

— Tang Dengjie nominated as minister of civil affairs

— He Rong nominated as minister of justice

— Liu Kun nominated as minister of finance

— Wang Xiaoping nominated as minister of human resources and social security

— Wang Guanghua nominated as minister of natural resources

— Huang Runqiu nominated as minister of ecology and environment

— Ni Hong nominated as minister of housing and urban-rural development

— Li Xiaopeng nominated as minister of transport

— Li Guoying nominated as minister of water resources

— Tang Renjian nominated as minister of agriculture and rural affairs

— Wang Wentao nominated as minister of commerce

— Hu Heping nominated as minister of culture and tourism

— Ma Xiaowei nominated as head of the national health commission

— Pei Jinjia nominated as minister of veterans affairs

— Wang Xiangxi nominated as minister of emergency management

— Yi Gang nominated as governor of the People's Bank of China

— Hou Kai nominated as auditor-general of the national audit office.

