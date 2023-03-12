Five Chinese state councilors endorsed by national legislature
10:31 UTC+8, 2023-03-12 0
Li Shangfu, Wang Xiaohong, Wu Zhenglong, Shen Yiqin and Qin Gang were endorsed as Chinese state councilors Sunday morning at the annual session of the national legislature.
