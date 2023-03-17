China's Global Security Initiative to help world combat security challenges, ensure sustainable peace: experts

China-proposed Global Security Initiative (GSI) can help the world combat various security challenges and ensure sustainable peace, experts said.

The initiative reflects China's commitment towards safeguarding world peace and firm resolve to defend global security based on the principles of mutual respect and win-win cooperation, said the experts and academics from different countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Malaysia, Sweden, Germany, and Russia during a webinar on the "Global Security Initiative" organized by Asian Institute of Eco-Civilization Research and Development, an Islamabad-based think tank, on Thursday.

The GSI upholds the core principles of the United Nations in security governance, supports multilateralism, dialogues, peaceful coexistence of countries, resolution of conflicts, and balanced development for all, while strongly rejecting the hegemonic, bullying and domineering practices, Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, chief executive officer of Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development said.

With the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, the GSI highlighted that the desire of having a safer and peaceful world is impossible without social and economic development as poverty and food insecurity trigger conflicts and jeopardize global security, he said.

In this regard, Ramay said that China has always focused on socio-economic growth and launched several global initiatives including the Belt and Road Initiative and Global Development Initiative to boost peace, prosperity and well-being of people.

"The implementation of GSI will help steer the world towards the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind," he added.

Chairman of Centre for New Inclusive Asia Ong Tee Keat underlined that no country can strengthen its own security at the expense of others, saying that through GSI, the security concerns of all stakeholders are given due consideration.

"The international community, particularly the developing Global South is generally in dire need of a peaceful environment for their development. Similarly, the Southeast Asian countries generally subscribe to the GSI principles, especially for the pursuit of comprehensive security ... and efforts to address the security concerns in both the traditional and non-traditional domains," he added.

China's role in regional and world peace benefits all countries in the region and the international community, and the country would continue to play its part as a world peace defender, said Helga Zepp-LaRouche, chairperson of the International Schiller Institute, Germany.

Citing the example of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, she said that China is trying to pacify the conflict in a strong diplomatic way, calling for establishing peace between the two countries.

She said over 80 countries and regional organizations have expressed their appreciation and support for GSI, expressing hope that all countries would work together for the betterment of humanity.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Abdul Latif Nazari said GSI is a logical solution for ending conflicts between governments and preventing the destruction of world peace.

"This initiative is the roadmap for cooperation on global security and the future ... emphasized the constructive role of regional organizations such as the African Union, ASEAN and the Arab League in order to maintain regional stability," the minister said.

Commending China's role in the recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, he said that regional countries welcomed the agreement as it is important for the resumption of political relations.